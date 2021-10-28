Left Menu

SBI Balanced Advantage Fund AUM crosses Rs 20,000 cr-mark

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 19:04 IST
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund AUM crosses Rs 20,000 cr-mark
  • Country:
  • India

SBI Mutual Fund on Thursday said the asset base of its newly launched scheme Balanced Advantage Fund crossed the Rs 20,000 crore mark.

The robust assets under management (AUM) have been achieved in less than three months.

The Balanced Advantage Fund (BAF) raised Rs 14,676 crore through its new fund offering (NFO) in August.

In a statement, the fund house said the new scheme garnered almost 65 per cent of inflows from Tier II and III retail investors, while the remaining were from the top 8 cities.

''SBI BAF raised the highest ever AUM for an NFO in the mutual fund industry in its recently concluded NFO and as of the date it has crossed Rs 20,000 crore AUM in the fund on the back of consistent fresh inflows,'' SBI Mutual Fund said.

Through this NFO, the fund house has reached out to 93 per cent pin code with close to 4 lakh applications across India and added 1 lakh new PANs to its family of investors.

In addition, the fund house's other hybrid scheme SBI Equity Hybrid Fund is approaching close to Rs 50,000 crore in AUM on the back of increased flows, a robust increase in the SIP book and focus on digital onboarding of customers.

Overall, SBI Mutual Fund, a leading mutual fund house in the country, managed an average AUM of Rs 5.78 lakh crore as of September 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021