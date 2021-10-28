Left Menu

Investor wealth erodes by Rs 4.82 lakh cr as markets crash

A sharp plunge in the broader market pulled down investors wealth by Rs 4.82 lakh crore on Thursday, with the BSE Sensex diving over 1,150 points. In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices declined up to 1.56 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 19:11 IST
Investor wealth erodes by Rs 4.82 lakh cr as markets crash
  • Country:
  • India

A sharp plunge in the broader market pulled down investors' wealth by Rs 4.82 lakh crore on Thursday, with the BSE Sensex diving over 1,150 points. The 30-share benchmark tanked 1,158.63 points or 1.89 per cent to close at 59,984.70. During the day, it tumbled 1,365.75 points or 2.23 per cent to 59,777.58. The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies declined by Rs 4,82,324.47 crore to stand at Rs 2,60,48,949.80 crore. ''Bears continued to dominate domestic indices tracking cues from weak Asian and European markets ahead of a policy update from the European Central Bank. Globally investors are on the edge awaiting the US GDP data releasing later in the day along with the outcome of the Fed meeting scheduled for next week. ''Domestic markets witnessed broad-based selling dragged by banking, metal and realty stocks,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices declined up to 1.56 per cent. ITC was the biggest laggard in the Sensex pack, falling 5.54 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Titan, SBI and HDFC Bank. ''Relentless selling by FIIs over last two weeks has led to weakness in the market. Further mixed earnings season along with premium valuations also exerted pressure in the market as there is little room for disappointment,'' said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021