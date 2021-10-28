JK Tyre Q2 net drops 41 pc to Rs 65 cr

JK Tyre & Industries on Thursday reported a 40.77 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 64.96 for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 109.68 crore in the July-September period of previous fiscal. Revenue from operations, however, increased to Rs 2,986.66 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,274.84 crore in the year-ago period. ''The company has been attaining continuous sales growth despite a partially disrupted market place. The sales in the replacement market registered healthy growth whereas institutional sales recorded a quantum jump during the quarter,'' JK Tyre Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said in a statement. The company's continued thrust resulted in a 35 per cent rise in exports in Q2, he added. ''The rising input costs impacted operating margins. This could be partially mitigated through enhanced volumes and selective price increases,'' Singhania noted. The company's subsidiary Cavendish Industries Ltd continues to contribute to revenue growth, he said. JK Tornel, the company's subsidiary in Mexico, has also performed well with significant growth in revenues and profitability, Singhania stated. ''Good efforts on vaccinating the population of the country has led to economic recovery which indeed augurs well for the tyre industry in the coming period,'' he added.

