Left Menu

EKI Energy post Rs 81-cr net profit in Sept quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 19:21 IST
EKI Energy post Rs 81-cr net profit in Sept quarter
  • Country:
  • India

EKI Energy Services Ltd (EKI Energy) on Thursday posted a net profit of Rs 81 crore in the September quarter, helped by higher revenues.

The company had a net profit of Rs 19 crore in the entire 2020-21 fiscal, a company statement said.

The company did not provide the year on year quarterly figures.

According to the statement, its revenues from operations stood at Rs 443 crore in the quarter under review.

The revenue from operations in the entire 2020-21 was Rs 191 crore.

EKI Energy chairman and managing director Manish Dabkara said in the statement, ''This strong growth is supported by growing global carbon credit demand, increasing net-zero commitments by various countries and voluntary emission reduction pledges by corporates.'' He stated that considering the higher demand for carbon credits and a widening demand-supply gap in the global markets, the company had entered in a major deal to purchase carbon credits in H1 FY22 (April-September).

EKI Energy is exploring attractive business opportunities arising from the proposed Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

The scheme is applicable from 2021 and voluntary for all countries until 2027 but many countries including the US and China have already implemented the scheme and other countries to follow in the near term.

The implementation of CORSIA will increase global carbon credit demand substantially and will increase the demand-supply gap further, he added.

With improving market dynamics, the current carbon offsetting demand is sustainable and expected to increase in future.

He stated, ''We are positively looking forward to the scheduled COP26, which is expected to bring more stringent guidelines to control emission and increase emission reduction targets. The increasing awareness for reduction in global emissions and collective efforts of various regulatory bodies is expected to increase the pricing and scope of carbon pricing instruments over time.'' He further said, ''Going forward, with strong business fundamentals, higher demand for carbon credits supported by evolving global carbon credit markets and economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, we are confident of continuing strong growth momentum and maximizing shareholder value.'' Founded in 2011, EKI Energy is one of the leading company in the carbon credit industry in India with an established global footprint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021