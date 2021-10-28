Left Menu

Hosiery and garments industry urge govt not to raise GST rates

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-10-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 19:25 IST
Associations and industry bodies representing the hosiery and garments units on Thursday decried the government's proposed move to raise the basic GST rates by five per cent from January 2022.

The associations urged the government not to raise the GST rates in order to save the industry.

The move will affect the hosiery and garments industry, K B Agarwala, the president of the Federation of Hosiery Manufacturers Association of India told reporters here. Majority of the players in the industry will be impacted due to the inverted duty structure of 15 per cent which will raise GST rates, he said.

The industry is already hit by the pandemic as sales of garments and hosiery products are still at 65 per cent of the pre-COVID levels, Agarwala said.

Most indicators have hinted that recovery will start from the end of 2022 and any rise in taxes will be disastrous for the industry, he said.

The players in the industry are hit by the high requirement of working capital, the credit cycle of which has been extended due to the pandemic, he added.

