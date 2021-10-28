Left Menu

Glance to display content on 3.7 cr Realme smartphone screen lock in India, Indonesia

According to Realme estimates, lock screen content platform Glance will be rolled out on approximately 3 crore of its smartphones in India and 70 lakh in Indonesia by the end of 2022, which is expected to boost Glance active user-base in these countries.Over the next two years, Glance is expected to be available on a majority of Realmes devices in these regions, enabling Realme consumers to discover high quality, personalised content in multiple languages and categories on their lock screens, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 19:51 IST
Homegrown Glance will provide content on the screen lock of 3.7 crore Realme smartphone users in India and Indonesia under an agreement between the two companies, a joint statement said Thursday. According to Realme estimates, lock screen content platform Glance will be rolled out on approximately 3 crore of its smartphones in India and 70 lakh in Indonesia by the end of 2022, which is expected to boost Glance active user-base in these countries.

''Over the next two years, Glance is expected to be available on a majority of Realme's devices in these regions, enabling Realme consumers to discover high quality, personalised content in multiple languages and categories on their lock screens,'' the statement said. As a result of this partnership, Realme users in India will be able to access real-time live streaming service Glance Live, current affairs, live games and commerce. The platform will also offer Glance Game Center, which hosts games in multiple genres. ''We believe that the Glance proposition of live, trending, 24/7 content on the lock screen will be a true differentiator for our devices.

“We estimate rolling out Glance on approximately 30 million phones in India, and on close to 7 million phones in Indonesia over the next 12 months,'' Francis Wong, Chief Marketing Officer, Realme, India said in the statement. Funded by Google and Mithril Partners, Glance is an unconsolidated subsidiary of Softbank backed InMobi. Glance has been adopted by leading Android smartphone brands and has over 15 crore active users in India, and 2.5 crore in Southeast Asia.

''Given its demographic and technological strengths, we believe that Realme is a great partner for us to make further inroads into these markets with.

“Through this partnership, Glance will bring Realme consumers in India and Indonesia the same high-quality content experience that nearly 17.5 crore Glance users currently enjoy,'' Aditya Goyal, Vice President & General Manager, Strategic Distribution Partnerships, Glance, said.

