Left Menu

3 killed, 4 injured in truck-car collision in UP’s Kushinagar

PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 28-10-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 19:51 IST
3 killed, 4 injured in truck-car collision in UP’s Kushinagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were killed and four injured in a collision between a truck and car in Tarya Sujan area of Kushinagar on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and hit the car which was going towards Bihar. After the collision, the truck jumped the road divider and overturned, police said, adding that the truck driver and his helper escaped from the spot.

While the driver of the car and one of the passengers died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries while on the way to the hospital, police said.

Four other passengers inside the car too sustained injuries, they said.

Those killed were identified as Razzak (45), Archana (38) and Munna Kharwar (40), they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021