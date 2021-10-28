The Russian capital brought in its strictest lockdown measures in more than a year as nationwide one-day pandemic deaths and infections hit new highs. The Kremlin also denied a media report which said it was working to relaunch Russia's troubled vaccination advertising and public information campaign.

EUROPE * The European Union will produce more than 3.5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines next year, the head of the bloc's executive said.

* Britain has no plans to scrap a travel red list country system that requires arrivals to stay in a hotel to quarantine, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. * Poland must undo its new disciplinary system for judges to unlock access to billions of euros of European Union aid designed to help revive economic growth mauled by the pandemic, the bloc's chief executive said.

* Residents of the Ukrainian capital will have to present vaccine certificates to use restaurants, gyms and public transport from Monday, the city authorities said. * Hungary's government will require employees at state institutions to be vaccinated after a jump in new cases, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said.

* Germany's caseload took its biggest jump in two weeks, the Robert Koch Institute said, adding heft to worries about restrictions this winter. AMERICAS

* Pfizer and BioNTech said they expect to deliver 50 million more doses of their vaccine to the U.S. government by April-end. * The pandemic shuttered large parts of the U.S. economy in 2020, but for entrepreneurs in North Carolina it triggered a wave of activity.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Fashion brands and airlines are creeping back into investors' good graces in Asia as lockdowns ease and vaccination rises, boosting travel and leisure activities.

* Beijing city is demanding a vaccine booster shot for some key workers. A former vice mayor of a Chinese town on the border with Myanmar lamented local lockdowns and disruptions caused by repeated outbreaks and wrote a rare plea for a "strong" helping hand from the capital. * Japan's health ministry said it has decided to offer booster shots to anyone who has already received two vaccine doses, news agency Jiji reported.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Only five African countries will meet the target of fully vaccinating 40% of their populations unless the pace of inoculations accelerates across the continent, the World Health Organization said (WHO).

* The World Bank has approved a $360 million development policy financing loan to support Egypt's post-pandemic recovery, the lender said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The WHO and other aid groups appealed to leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies to fund a $23.4 billion plan to bring COVID-19 vaccines, tests and drugs to poorer countries in the next year. * An estimated 30 million to 50 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine made early this year sits idle in Emergent BioSolutions's plant in Baltimore awaiting a green light from U.S. regulators to ship, two sources familiar with the matter said.

* The vaccine that French drugmaker Sanofi is developing with British partner GlaxoSmithKline will have a price tag of less than 10 euros, a senor executive at the company said. * Indian bulk drugs manufacturer Optimus Pharma is seeking domestic regulatory approval to produce a generic version of Merck's oral treatment molnupiravir, the company's top executive said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global equities retreated from record highs, while safe-haven gold rose after the U.S. economy grew at its slowest pace in more than a year in the third quarter, hit by an uptick in infections and shortages caused by stretched supply chains.

