Left Menu

LG Sinha visits Jammu hospital to enquire about those injured in Doda accident

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-10-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 20:07 IST
LG Sinha visits Jammu hospital to enquire about those injured in Doda accident
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited government medical college hospital here to enquire about the condition of those injured in accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district in which 11 people were killed and 14 others injured, officials said.

Sinha directed the health administration to provide best treatment to them for early recovery, they said.

Eleven passengers travelling in a mini bus were killed and 14 others injured when the vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge on the Batote-Kishtwar highway in Doda district on Thursday, the officials said.

The mini bus was on its way from Thathri to Doda, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021