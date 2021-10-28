Left Menu

IndiGo Q2 loss widens to Rs 1,435 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 20:14 IST
New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) InterGlobe Aviation, parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 1,435 crore for September quarter 2021-22.

The airline, which had a fleet of 279 planes at the end of September 2021, incurred a net loss of Rs 1,194 crore in the year-ago period. Total income increased 91.4 per cent to Rs 5,798 crore in the quarter under review, it said in a statement. Total expenses surged 71.3 per cent to Rs 7,234 crore in the quarter as against to Rs 4,224 crore earlier. ''We are encouraged by the pace of revenue recovery. We continue to work towards return to profitability in order to strengthen our balance sheet,'' company's CEO Ronojoy Dutta said.

He said it looks like the airline is finally emerging from the COVID-19 crisis. However, he expressed concerns on the rising prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) as it is pushing the airline's expenses further. The carrier had reported a net loss of Rs 3,174 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22.

The airline operated a peak of 1,209 daily flights and a minimum of 759 flights, including non-scheduled flights, during the second quarter, it said. ''During the quarter, (the carrier) provided scheduled services to 69 domestic destinations and various international locations through passenger charters and air bubble flights,'' it added.

