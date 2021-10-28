The commerce ministry on Thursday revised the TRQ (tariff rate quota) quantity for certain items such as tunas and rum, under the India-Mauritius free trade agreement.

''TRQ quantity for the items listed.....on India Mauritius CECPA has been revised. The date for submission of online applications with DGFT has been extended from October 31, 2021, to December 31, 2021,'' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

India and Mauritius signed the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA), a kind of free trade pact, on February 22 and it came into effect from April this year.

The pact covers 310 export items for India, including foodstuff and beverages, agricultural products, textiles, and chemicals. *** *ABB India unveils new AI-enabled corporate and business office ABB India on Thursday announced that it has moved its corporate and business office to an integrated, sustainable, and digitalized facility in its own Peenya campus in Bengaluru. The facility, named Disha, will house the corporate office, along with the offices of Electrification and Motion businesses alongside Process Automation business in the same campus, a company statement said Located in one of the prime industrial areas of Bengaluru, the campus minimizes carbon footprint by sourcing 90 per cent electricity from renewable sources; it reduces 55 per cent load on potable water with intelligent fixtures and with 98 per cent of its waste recycled, almost reaches its target of zero waste to landfill. *** *Max Life ties up with Finarkein for account aggregator ecosystem Max Life Insurance on Thursday said it has collaborated with Finarkein to adopt the Account Aggregator (AA) ecosystem for seamless and secure access of customers' financial information, thereby reducing timelines for policy issuance.

During the initial deployment phase, the insurer will run a pilot project with a specific cohort of customers to closely examine the agility of data flow, technological requirements and embracement of the AA ecosystem by the customer, among others, a release said.

Based on the result of the first phase, it will release the commercial scale-up plan in the next fiscal, followed by the commercial roll-out, it added.

Account Aggregator, an RBI regulated framework, allows the customers to digitally share their financial information and data across various financial institutions within the AA ecosystem.

