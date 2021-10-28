Left Menu

Nokia sales in India fall 6 pc in Sept quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 21:07 IST
Nokia sales in India fall 6 pc in Sept quarter
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom gear maker Nokia on Thursday posted a six per cent decline in sales in India at 251 million euros in the third quarter of 2021.

The company had recorded sales of 268 million euros in the same period a year ago.

Nokia has also cut down on its expectations in 4G and 5G business from India, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

It has also expressed uncertainty around the recovery timeline of markets that were impacted by COVID, including India.

Nokia mentioned about the scope and duration of the COVID impact, particularly in certain countries, including India, where the pandemic has worsened, and the pace and shape of the economic recovery following the pandemic.

At a global level, Nokia's operating profit on a reported basis grew 43 per cent to 502 million euros in the third quarter of 2021 from 350 million euros in the year-ago period.

''From a regional perspective, North America, Asia Pacific and Latin America witnessed strong growth, which was partly offset by declines in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Greater China and India,'' Nokia said in its earnings release.

The company's global net sales grew 2 per cent to 5.39 billion euros in the September quarter from 5.29 billion euros in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021