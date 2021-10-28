Left Menu

UK to remove final seven countries from COVID-19 travel 'red list'

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 21:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

Britain will remove the last seven countries from its coronavirus "red list" which has required travellers to spend time in hotel quarantine, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

The last seven countries which will be removed from the list from Nov. 1 are Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

Shapps also said 30 more countries would be added to a list of nations whose coronavirus vaccinations are recognised by Britain, taking the list to over 135 countries in total. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

