WNS Holdings Q2 net profit up 10 pc at USD 32.1 mn

Business process management (BPM) major WNS Holdings on Thursday reported a 9.9 per cent rise in net profit to USD 32.1 million for the second quarter ended September 2021.

As per the general accounting standards, the company had registered a net profit of USD 29.2 million in the same quarter last year, WNS said in a statement.

The company's revenues increased by 22.9 per cent to USD 273.6 million in the quarter under review, from USD 222.6 million in the year-ago period, it added.

Year-over-year, profit increased as a result of revenue growth, favourable currency movements net of hedging, and a lower effective tax rate. The y-o-y growth in second quarter revenue improved as a result of new client additions, the expansion of existing relationships, increased travel volumes, and currency movements net of hedging, it said.

''Our fiscal second quarter financial results continue to highlight our differentiated positioning in the BPM marketplace and solid execution. The company delivered y-o-y revenue growth of 16.2 per cent on a constant currency basis, posted adjusted operating margin of 21.8 per cent, and expanded adjusted diluted earnings per share by 17.8 per cent,'' WNS CEO Keshav Murugesh said.

He added that the BPM opportunity is both accelerating and expanding, as clients increasingly look for strategic digital transformation partners to help improve their competitive positioning.

The company added 8 new clients in the quarter and expanded 32 existing relationships. Its global headcount stood at 49,511 as of September 30, 2021.

WNS reported revenue less repair payments of USD 254.4 million, up 18.7 per cent from USD 214.4 million in the September quarter last year.

It now expects its revenue less repair payments to be between USD 984 million and USD 1,016 million, up from USD 868.7 million in fiscal 2021.

In 2011-12, WNS re-negotiated contracts with certain clients and repair centres in the auto claims business, whereby the primary responsibility for providing the services is borne by the repair centres instead of WNS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)