Left Menu

Navy chopper rescues ailing fisherman near Goa coast

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-10-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 22:05 IST
Navy chopper rescues ailing fisherman near Goa coast
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy on Thursday airlifted a fisherman off the Goa coast after he fell sick in mid-sea, a Defense release said here.

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the INAS 323 squadron from INS Hansa, Goa, was deployed to rescue the fisherman who complained of acute chest pain when his boat was about 50 nautical miles southwest of Goa around 12.45 pm.

He was airlifted with a naval medical officer onboard and brought to INS Hansa by 2.20 pm, the release added.

The fisherman was then transferred to a sub-district hospital at Chicalim for further treatment and his condition was reported to be stable, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021