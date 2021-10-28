American Airlines CEO says onboard violent incidents must stop

Left Menu

American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker on Thursday sounded the alarm about disruptive and violent incidents onboard U.S. airplanes after a flight attendant was physically assaulted prompting a flight diversion. "This type of behavior has to stop," Parker said in a video posted on Instagram.

"This type of behavior has to stop," Parker said in a video posted on Instagram. "American Airlines will not tolerate airport or inflight misconduct of any kind."

American said a New York to Santa Ana flight Wednesday diverted to Denver after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. U.S. airlines have reported a record number of violent incidents this year as regulators have pledged a "zero tolerance" approach.

