American Airlines CEO says onboard violent incidents must stop
American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker on Thursday sounded the alarm about disruptive and violent incidents onboard U.S. airplanes after a flight attendant was physically assaulted prompting a flight diversion. "This type of behavior has to stop," Parker said in a video posted on Instagram.
- Country:
- United States
American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker on Thursday sounded the alarm about disruptive and violent incidents onboard U.S. airplanes after a flight attendant was physically assaulted prompting a flight diversion.
"This type of behavior has to stop," Parker said in a video posted on Instagram. "American Airlines will not tolerate airport or inflight misconduct of any kind."
American said a New York to Santa Ana flight Wednesday diverted to Denver after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. U.S. airlines have reported a record number of violent incidents this year as regulators have pledged a "zero tolerance" approach.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Santa Ana
- U.S.
- Denver
- New York
- Parker
- American Airlines
- Doug Parker
ALSO READ
U.S. judge restrains United from placing employees receiving COVID-19 vaccine exemption on unpaid leave
U.S. Jan. 6 panel to advance contempt charges if subpoenas not followed -Cheney
U.S. House votes for short-term debt ceiling fix, averting default
U.S. to open border with Canada starting in early November -Buffalo News
U.S. to lift Canada, Mexico land border restrictions in Nov for vaccinated visitors -officials