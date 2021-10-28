UTI AMC Q2 PAT up 68 pc to Rs 199 cr

UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday reported a 68 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 199 crore for the three months ended September 2021. In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 118.61 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, UTI AMC said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. The company's revenue from operation rose by 38 per cent to Rs 380.37 crore in the period under review from Rs 276.05 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2020. The total assets under management (AUM) of the group stood at over Rs 12.62 lakh crore. ''We have demonstrated growth in AUM for the last four consecutive quarters. UTI AMC is well positioned in its endeavour to continue the growth trajectory. Our strength lies in our talented and competent team, which gives us confidence to achieve our desired results,'' UTI AMC Chief Executive Officer Imtaiyazur Rahman said in a separate statement. ''We shall continue to augment our processes and our team as and when required. It is encouraging that retail Investors continue to show keen interest in mutual funds,'' he added. UTI AMC is the investment manager to UTI Mutual Fund.

