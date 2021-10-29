Left Menu

BUZZ-Shopify jumps despite revenue miss

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 00:55 IST
BUZZ-Shopify jumps despite revenue miss

** Canada and U.S.-listed shares of e-commerce giant jump ~7%

** Investors shrug off Q3 revenue and EPS miss betting on Shopify's business model, which is driven primarily by mom-and-pop stores, ahead of the holiday season ** Q3 revenue up 46% as consumer spending normalizes; Rev of $1.12 bln below analysts' estimate of $1.14 bln, as per Refinitiv IBES data

** Gross merchandise volume for Q3 was $41.8 bln, up 35% from a year earlier ** "SHOP continues to successfully execute on its mission of becoming the Retail Operating System of choice for entrepreneurs globally, and recent developments better position the company to play an even more central role in the future of commerce" Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney

** Excluding items, SHOP earns $0.81 per share, below estimates of $1.18 - Refinitiv data ** SHOP says it expects to grow revenue rapidly in 2021, but at lower rate than in 2020

** Stock has gained ~20% YTD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021