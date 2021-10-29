Left Menu

Airlines seek urgent U.S. action to address Russia overflight rights -letter

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 02:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A trade group representing major U.S. passenger and cargo carriers has asked the State Department to "act urgently" to address the needs of airlines to secure rights to overfly Russian airspace, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines , Delta Airlines, FedEx Corp, United Parcel Service and others, in an Oct. 14 letter asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his intervention.

"Many U.S. airlines urgently need additional rights to overfly Russian airspace to meet market demands," the letter said, adding without additional rights "U.S. airlines will be forced to operate on alternate, inefficient routes resulting in time penalties, technical stops, excess CO2 emissions and loss of historic slot rights."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

