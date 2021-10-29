PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Watchdog finds no evidence Greensill NHS scheme benefited taxpayer https://on.ft.com/3pPfH0y - Lenders raise UK mortgage rates as inflation fears take hold https://on.ft.com/3pKD7nR

- UK Treasury resists calls for extra funding to boost NHS workforce https://on.ft.com/315OpIR Overview

- The UK's government spending watchdog said there was no evidence that Greensill Capital's supply-chain finance scheme for NHS England provided any benefit to taxpayers, undercutting claims from the collapsed lender's founder that it saved the government 100 million pounds ($137.93 million) a year. - UK banks and building societies have started to increase mortgage rates in response to rising inflation, signalling an end to the era of ultra-low borrowing costs and piling further pressure on household finances.

- Britain's Treasury is resisting calls for extra funding to address a critical shortage of doctors and nurses in England, insisting that money must come out of the health department's existing budget. ($1 = 0.7250 pounds)

