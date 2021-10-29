Left Menu

Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 748 points

The key Indian equity indices opened in red on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-10-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 09:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The key Indian equity indices opened in red on Friday. The BSE S&P Sensex opened at 59,857.33 points, down 748.59 points or 1.16 per cent from the previous close of 59,984.70 points. During the trade, it has touched a high of 59,865.21 and a low of 59,104.58 points. It was trading at 59,236.11 points at 9.30 am.

The NSE Nifty was down by 207.90 points or 1.16 per cent. It was trading at 17649.40 points at 9:30 am. It has touched a high of 18,190.70 points and a low of 17,799.45 points during the trade so far. In the Sensex, sectors that are trading high are realty, metal, basic materials sectors, while energy, utility sectors are trading low. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

