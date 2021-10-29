Left Menu

Labour Min hikes minimum wages for central sphere workers from Oct 1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 10:10 IST
Labour Min hikes minimum wages for central sphere workers from Oct 1
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has revised the rate of variable dearness allowance for 1.5 crore central sphere workers.

The hike, which will be effective from October 1, will result in an increase in the minimum wages for central sphere employees and workers.

''At a time when the country is struggling with COVID-19 pandemic, in a major relief to different category of workers engaged in various scheduled employments in the central sphere, the Ministry of Labour & Employment has notified and revised the rate of Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) with effect from October 1, 2021,'' a ministry statement said.

The VDA is revised on the basis of average Consumer Price Index for industrial workers (CPI-IW), a price index compiled by the Labour Bureau (an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment).

The average CPI-IW for the months of January to June, 2021 was used for undertaking the latest VDA revision.

Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said in the statement that this will benefit around 1.5 crore workers engaged in various scheduled employment in the central sphere across the country.

These workers are employed in construction, maintenance of roads, runways, building operations etc.; sweeping and cleaning; loading and unloading; watch and ward; mines and agriculture.

He said that this is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'' and this increase will be effective from October 1, 2021 and wished all the nation builders greetings of Happy Deepavali.

The rates fixed for scheduled employment in the Central sphere are applicable to the establishments under the authority of the central government, railway administration, mines, oil fields, major ports or any corporation established by the central government.

These rates are equally applicable to contract and casual employees/workers.

D P S Negi, Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) said that the VDA in respect of scheduled employment under the central sphere is revised twice in a year -- April 1 and October 1.

Further, the period under consideration for this order is from January to June, 2021 as per the gazette notification.

The enforcement of Minimum Wages Act in the central sphere is ensured through the inspecting officers of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) Organization across the country for employees/workers engaged in the scheduled employment in the central sphere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021