Left Menu

GRAPHIC-Detroit's chip woes drag on U.S. economic growth

While the Delta variant of COVID-19 played a big role as it swept through the country during July, August and September and put a lid on growth in consumer spending, the biggest soft spot in Thursday's weak GDP reading was the car industry - by a country mile. In all the auto sector subtracted 2.4 percentage points from economic growth in that period.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 10:30 IST
GRAPHIC-Detroit's chip woes drag on U.S. economic growth

The U.S. auto sector's production slump this year is more than a big minus for Detroit - it's a major drag on the entire economy.

Gross domestic product growth slowed to the weakest pace in more than a year during the third quarter at just 2% annualized. That was less than a third of the growth rate in the preceding quarter. While the Delta variant of COVID-19 played a big role as it swept through the country during July, August and September and put a lid on growth in consumer spending, the biggest soft spot in Thursday's weak GDP reading was the car industry - by a country mile.

In all the auto sector subtracted 2.4 percentage points from economic growth in that period. That was the biggest drag Detroit has had on U.S. output in four decades - and one rarely seen outside of a recession. The contraction caused by COVID-19 officially lasted just two months in the spring of 2020, and the economy has been in recovery mode since. The main culprit behind the auto industry's difficulties is a worldwide shortage of microchips, which are needed to run all of a modern vehicle's complex systems. But with the world economy rebounding from last year's shutdowns, it is not just the car business that is chasing those chips, and they have become a global scarcity.

As a result, U.S. motor vehicle production has fallen in six of the last nine months and is running at a level more typically associated with a recession. September's run rate of 7.51 million vehicle assemblies was the lowest - excluding the short-lived dive to near zero during the COVID shutdowns - since 2010 when the industry was making a wobbly recovery from the financial crisis. It's also playing out in the U.S. inflation picture. The chip shortage is just one component of a complex jigsaw puzzle of the forces driving inflation to its highest level in decades, but in the car space it has upended pricing dynamics like never before.

With new cars so hard to come by, consumers in need of a vehicle bid up used car prices. At one point this spring, used car prices rocketed by more than 10% per month for three straight months. That has driven the difference in inflation rates between new and used cars and light trucks to the widest on record in favor of used vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021