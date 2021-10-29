Left Menu

RBL Bank shares tumble over 14 pc as Q2 net profit plummets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 11:04 IST
RBL Bank shares tumble over 14 pc as Q2 net profit plummets
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@rblbank)
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of private sector lender RBL Bank on Friday tumbled over 14 percent after the company reported a 78 percent decline in its September quarter net profit.

The stock declined 14.54 percent to Rs 172.10 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it tanked 14.39 percent to Rs 172.10.

RBL Bank on Thursday reported a 78 percent decline in its September quarter net profit at Rs 31 crore on a jump in asset quality issues but guided towards a better second half with better ratios.

Its managing director and chief executive Vishwavir Ahuja said the stress that has played out is better than what it had expected and guided towards.

The fresh slippages came at Rs 1,217 crore with a bulk of them coming from the microfinance book and the credit card portfolio, which had been impacted because of the second wave.

The gross non-performing assets ratio increased to 5.40 percent from the year-ago period's 3.34 percent and 4.99 percent in the quarter-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021