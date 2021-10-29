Left Menu

HAL delivers 200th gun bay door for Boeing F/A Super Hornet

The Division has supplied various aero-structures for Boeings military and civil programmes such as the B757 Over-wing Exit Doors, 777 Up-lock Box, FA-18 Wire Harness and FA-18 Gun Bay Door, it was stated.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-10-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 11:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@HALHQBLR)
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has delivered the 200th gun bay door for Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet. Bengaluru-headquartered HAL said it has been supplying the aero-structure to Boeing for the last ten years.

''HAL has a long-standing partnership with Boeing and we look forward to strengthening our association on military and civil programmes. We are prepared to collaborate with Boeing to boost manufacturing under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and Make in India programmes,'' HAL CMD R Madhavan said.

''We see tremendous potential for India to contribute to the global aerospace industry as an industrial and technology partner. This partnership is a testimony to the world class capability of our industrial partners in the country,'' President, Boeing India, Salil Gupte, was quoted as saying in an HAL statement on Friday.

HAL said its Aircraft Division has been a trusted supplier to Boeing for the last three decades. The Division has supplied various aero-structures for Boeing's military and civil programmes such as the B757 Over-wing Exit Doors, 777 Up-lock Box, F/A-18 Wire Harness and F/A-18 Gun Bay Door, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

