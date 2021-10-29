IMCD India expands its laboratories capabilities and relocates its Gurgaon office to Noida, Uttar Pradesh

The new set-up offers Coatings as well as Construction laboratories with enhanced capabilities.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India – Business Wire India To further extend its capabilities and enhance its offerings and scope across India, IMCD, a global leader in the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announced the opening of its new office in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The 4,500 sq. ft. office space will house ~1,800 sq. ft. Coatings as well as Construction laboratories with enhanced capabilities that will cater to PAN India customers, along with Beauty & Personal Care laboratory which will provide support to the North India market. This also makes IMCD the only distributor to establish a construction laboratory in India.

“There is significant potential growth opportunity in India for the Coatings & Construction segment. As distributors, we come across many customers who reach out to us on a day-to-day basis for technical support. In a scenario like this, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that we are opening our new Coatings & Construction laboratories with state-of-the-art equipment and capabilities at our new office in Noida,” said Amit Hirani, Managing Director, IMCD India.

By setting up the Coatings & Construction laboratories, IMCD has created a platform that offers existing and potential suppliers a reliable partner to support and accelerate their business ambitions in India. The lab activities will be focused on providing comprehensive solutions and developing local guideline formulations in-line with current market trends.

“Through these labs, we will address formulation challenges, run test programmes, assist key development projects, and host onsite training and workshops for our existing customers and suppliers, and for prospects across India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka & Middle East. These laboratories are a testament of IMCD India’s commitment to support our customers and suppliers to drive innovation,” continues Amit Hirani.

Frank Schneider, Business Group Director, Coatings & Construction said, “India is a fast-growing and dynamic Coatings & Construction market that embraces the challenge of fast urbanization and the need to become greener, safer, and more efficient. With our strengthened presence within the region, we will be better positioned to develop future-focused formulations and solutions that drive this progress.” IMCD started its India operations in 2008 as a distribution company with focus on key large clients, covering a range of market sectors with an exceptional track record of growth. Headquartered in Mumbai, IMCD India, has offices in Vadodara, Kolkata, Chennai, and Noida, with an employee strength of ~190. This new office in Noida has the capability of accommodating 30 employees and will offer technical expertise across the northern belt of India in the six segments IMCD is currently operating in with an aim to provide solutions for our customers and partners.

About IMCD Group The IMCD Group is a global market leader in the sales, marketing, and distribution of speciality chemicals and ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Americas, and Asia-Pacific, offering comprehensive product portfolios ranging from home, industrial and institutional care, beauty and personal care, food and nutrition and pharmaceuticals to lubricants and energy, coatings and construction, advanced materials, and synthesis.

The IMCD Group realised revenues of EUR 2,775 million in 2020 with nearly 3,300 employees in over 50 countries. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best-in-class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 50,000 customers and a diverse range of world-class suppliers. IMCD shares are traded at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD).

For further information, please visit www.imcdgroup.com To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: From left to right – Manuel Baumann, Managing Director Middle East & Global Director Construction; Frank Schneider, Director Coatings & Construction IMCD Group and Member of IMCD Group Executive Committee; Saurin Shah, Regional Director Indian Sub-Continent & Middle East, Coatings & Construction; Rakhi Rediz, Director Beauty & Personal Care IMCD India; Jerome Bollard, Technical Director Coatings & Construction IMCD Group; Amit Hirani, Managing Director IMCD India; and Jignesh Mehta, Director Coatings & Construction IMCD India. PWR PWR

