Natwest, miners weigh on UK blue-chip stocks

UK shares tracked global markets lower on Friday, with anxiety over potential interest rate hikes and a slide in state-backed bank NatWest dragging down the blue-chip FTSE 100. NatWest fell 4.2% even as its third-quarter profit tripled. However, the bank took a 294 million pound charge which included a provision for an expected fine for money laundering failings.

The FTSE 100 index was down 0.3% at 0727 GMT, with drugmaker Astrazeneca and miners Glencore and Rio Tinto among the worst performers. Glencore dropped 0.1% after reporting a 9% drop in coal output in its third-quarter production report.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 0.2%.

