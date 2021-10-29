DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 13:22 IST
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE . ( ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT ).

CURRENCY TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL CODE USD/INR 74.05 75.55 73.99 75.71 EUR/INR 85.90 88.82 85.83 89.00 GBP/INR 101.60 104.80 101.51 105.01 JPY/INR 64.75 66.96 64.69 67.09 CHF/INR 80.53 83.58 80.47 83.75 AUD/INR 55.39 57.65 55.34 57.77 NZD/INR 52.83 55.08 52.79 55.19 CAD/INR 59.55 61.58 59.50 61.70 SGD/INR 54.77 56.54 54.73 56.65 HKD/INR 9.46 9.78 9.45 9.80 DKK/INR 11.55 11.94 11.54 11.96 NOK/INR 8.82 9.11 8.81 9.13 SEK/INR 8.65 8.93 8.63 8.95 NOTE:- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCLATED IN 100 FOREIGN CURRENCY UNIT.

