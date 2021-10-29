Left Menu

FOREX-Euro slips to more than 1-year lows vs Swiss franc on dovish ECB

The euro slipped broadly against its rivals on Friday, falling to more than one-year lows against the Swiss franc, as Italian bond yields resumed their upward march a day after the European Central Bank struck a dovish note at a policy meeting.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 13:27 IST
FOREX-Euro slips to more than 1-year lows vs Swiss franc on dovish ECB

The euro slipped broadly against its rivals on Friday, falling to more than one-year lows against the Swiss franc, as Italian bond yields resumed their upward march a day after the European Central Bank struck a dovish note at a policy meeting. At the meeting President Christine Lagarde disappointed market expectations that she would push back firmly against the recent pricing in of two ECB rate hikes by December 2022, which is at odds with the bank's economic outlook, and long-term inflation expectations that are above the ECB's target.

Major currencies have failed to benefit from surging yields on short-term government debt globally as investors have weighed the likelihood that central banks risk falling behind the curve in taming widening inflationary pressures that was perceived as transitory. On Friday, the single currency slipped 0.1% versus the dollar at $1.1674. It tanked to its lowest level versus the Swiss franc since July 2020 at 1.0625 francs per euro .

"The reality is that all dovish central bank guidance is really being challenged by the markets," MUFG strategists said in a daily note. Italy's benchmark 10-year yield rose as much as 9 basis points to 1.08%, compared to 1.05% on Thursday.

While some analysts believe some of the interest rate pricing by money markets for next year is excessive, investors believe inflation will remain sticky unless supply-side issues are ironed out and energy prices remain elevated. Elsewhere, the dollar index, which measures the currency against six main rivals, including the euro, edged up 0.1% to 93.462, but remained close to Thursday's low at 93.277 - a level not seen since Sept. 27

The Australian dollar eased 0.1% to $0.7537, after reaching the highest since early July at $0.75555 in the previous session. In cryptocurrencies, ether rose to a record $4,400, while bigger rival bitcoin also gained to trade around $61,200, but down from the record $67,016.50 reached last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021