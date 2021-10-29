Left Menu

PM Jan Dhan Yojna accounts swell to 44 crore till Oct this yr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 14:01 IST
PM Jan Dhan Yojna accounts swell to 44 crore till Oct this yr
Bank accounts under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna (PMJDY) have increased to 44 crore in over 7 years till October 2021, a finance ministry official said on Friday.

The PMJDY was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address on August 15, 2014, and was simultaneously launched on August 28, 2014, to foster financial inclusion.

This national mission was launched to ensure people have access to financial services, namely, banking, remittance, credit, insurance, pension in an affordable manner.

Speaking at an Assocham event on 'National E-Summit on Financial Inclusion - Roadmap for An Inclusive Bharat', Department of Economic Affairs Economic Advisor Manisha Sensarma said the PM Jan Dhan Yojna has seen immense success since its launch.

''A digital pipeline has been laid for the implementation of the PM Jan Dhan Yojna... As of October 2021, around 44 crore beneficiaries have been banked so far and we have been able to mobilise a lot of funds from the very small from the marginalised section of the population through this programme,'' Sensarma said.

She said JAM trinity, that is linking bank accounts with Aadhaar and mobile numbers, has also helped improve the targeting of social sector programmes and addressing the right section of the people.

Sensarma said that earlier even a lot of benefits were going from the government but there were doubts as to whether they were reaching the right people or not.

'' But through the use of technology, the benefits are now reaching the eligible and identified beneficiary so that there is no wastage and leakage of resources,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

