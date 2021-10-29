Left Menu

Supply shortages hold back German third-quarter growth

Supply bottlenecks hampering German manufacturers held back German output in the third quarter, data showed on Friday. Europe's largest economy grew by 1.8% quarter on quarter in adjusted terms, the Federal Statistics Office said. "Without the stubborn material bottlenecks that restricted the producing sector in particular, the growth in economic output could have been even higher," she wrote in a note.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 14:04 IST
Supply shortages hold back German third-quarter growth

Supply bottlenecks hampering German manufacturers held back German output in the third quarter, data showed on Friday.

Europe's largest economy grew by 1.8% quarter on quarter in adjusted terms, the Federal Statistics Office said. That fell short of a forecast for 2.2% in a Reuters poll. Growth in the second quarter was revised up to 1.9% from 1.6%, and the economy remains 1.1% below its pre-pandemic level.

Supply shortages are preventing some manufacturers with full order books from producing at full capacity, and rising energy prices are driving up consumer prices, raising concerns of weak growth as winter approaches. But the economy is expected to remain in growth territory as sectors like gastronomy, tourism and entertainment shuttered for months during the pandemic cater to pent-up demand.

The 1.8% quarterly expansion reflects strong activity in the services sector during the summer months, Fritzi Kohler-Geib of KfW bank said. "Without the stubborn material bottlenecks that restricted the producing sector in particular, the growth in economic output could have been even higher," she wrote in a note. "Unfortunately, the supply-side distortions will probably only ease next year."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021