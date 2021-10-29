HT Media posts net profit of Rs 29.91 crore in Q2

HT Media on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 29.91 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, driven by higher revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 40.15 crore in the second quarter last fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 369.82 crore as against Rs 260.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals clocked revenue of Rs 312.97 crore as compared to Rs 225.13 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Radio broadcast and entertainment vertical had a revenue of Rs 24.1 crore as against Rs 15.19 crore in the second quarter a year ago, while the digital segment had a revenue of Rs 33.15 crore as against Rs 21.18 crore in the same period a year ago. Total expenses in the second quarter stood at Rs 406.09 crore as against Rs 367.78 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, with cost of materials consumed at Rs 93.61 crore as against Rs 57.37 crore a year ago, the company said.

