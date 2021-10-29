Left Menu

HT Media posts net profit of Rs 29.91 crore in Q2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 14:16 IST
HT Media posts net profit of Rs 29.91 crore in Q2
  • Country:
  • India

HT Media on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 29.91 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, driven by higher revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 40.15 crore in the second quarter last fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 369.82 crore as against Rs 260.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals clocked revenue of Rs 312.97 crore as compared to Rs 225.13 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Radio broadcast and entertainment vertical had a revenue of Rs 24.1 crore as against Rs 15.19 crore in the second quarter a year ago, while the digital segment had a revenue of Rs 33.15 crore as against Rs 21.18 crore in the same period a year ago. Total expenses in the second quarter stood at Rs 406.09 crore as against Rs 367.78 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, with cost of materials consumed at Rs 93.61 crore as against Rs 57.37 crore a year ago, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021