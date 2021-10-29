Left Menu

5 killed, 4 injured in road tragedy in UP's Kushinagar

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 29-10-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 14:18 IST
5 killed, 4 injured in road tragedy in UP's Kushinagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a car and a tractor at Ramkola-Kaptanganj road in Kushinagar district, police said on Friday.

All occupants belonged to Deoria district and were returning from a function in Kushinagar late on Thursday evening when the incident took place, police said.

Coming from the opposite direction, a tractor rammed into the car at Baghakuti village and turned it upside down, police said.

The tractor too got badly damaged but its driver managed to flee the scene, they said.

Police rushed the victims to the hospital when it was intimated about the incident by some locals. The deceased were identified as Pyarelal (25), Abhishek Verma (26), Jeetu Maddhesia (20), Raj Ahmad (24), who was driving the car, and Sundaram Chaube (29), police said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021