Tech giants and insurers drag Hong Kong stocks lower

Hong Kong shares finished lower on Friday, dragged down by tech firms on draft guidelines over data security and insurers after they posted weak earning results for the thrid quarter. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.7%, to 25,377.24, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.0%, to 8,961.73 points.

** For the week, the Hang Seng Index lost 2.9%, the biggest weekly decline in five weeks. The China Enterprises Index fell 4.2%, dropping the most in six weeks. ** The Hang Seng Tech Index finished down 1.1%.

** China's top internet regulator on Friday published draft guidelines that will subject companies with more than 1 million users in the country to a security review before they can send user-related data abroad. ** "We do take recent calls by Beijing for 'coexistence' of regulation and development for big tech companies as an encouraging sign that the regulatory reset is transitioning to an institutionalized stage," said Morgan Stanley analysts in a note.

** They added that more concrete signs of regulatory reset completion, and resumption of offshore listing for Chinese tech companies would be positive signs to monitor. ** The Hang Seng Finance Index dropped 0.9%. Insurers China Life Insurance Co Ltd and Ping An Insurance Group lost more than 3% each.

** Third-quarter net profit for China Life Insurance and Ping An Insurace fell 54.5% and 31.2% year on year, respectively. ** Property firms finished down 0.8%.

** China Evergrande Group fell 3.7%, even though it has made an interest payment for an offshore bond before a grace period expired on Friday. ** Kaisa Prosperity Holdings Ltd jumped 8.7% as parent Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd plans to sell its stake in the property management arm Kaisa Prosperity.

** Consumer staples and utilities firms gained 1.6% each.

