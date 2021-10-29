Left Menu

e-rickshaw services now at Noida Electronic City metro station

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC on Friday flagged off e-rickshaw services connecting the Noida Electronic City metro station with surrounding areas.A good number of women drivers will be appointed to run these e-rickshaws, according to DMRC. It will cover the localities of Noida Electronic City Metro Station from 6 AM to 11 PM, the DMRC tweeted.

e-rickshaw services now at Noida Electronic City metro station
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday flagged off e-rickshaw services connecting the Noida Electronic City metro station with surrounding areas.

A good number of women drivers will be appointed to run these e-rickshaws, according to DMRC. ''In another step towards last-mile connectivity, Dr. Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC inaugurated a fleet of 25 e-rickshaws in partnership with ETO. It will cover the localities of Noida Electronic City Metro Station from 6 AM to 11 PM,'' the DMRC tweeted. ''The e-rickshaws ensure a cleaner & greener last-mile connectivity solution. An increasing fleet of women drivers ensure a safe & healthy work environment for them. Let's go green!,'' it said in another tweet.

