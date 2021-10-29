Left Menu

Tata Starbucks introduces transportation programme for women employees

Tata Starbucks on Friday said it has launched the Women Transportation Program for its female employees in India that provides a seamless commute facility to safely travel back home post night shifts.This programme provides women partners with a chauffeur-driven car, enabled with a GPS tracking system and equipped with other safety measures for any emergencies, the company said in a statement.

This programme provides women partners with a chauffeur-driven car, enabled with a GPS tracking system and equipped with other safety measures for any emergencies, the company said in a statement. This programme, which is launched across Mumbai and Bangalore covering a few stores, will be extended to a few more routes in the coming years, it added. “With The Women Transportation Program, our aim is to support our women partners in every possible way and at every step of their journey, empowering them to grow and progress in their careers. Our focus remains on elevating partner morale by introducing initiatives that put their safety, comfort and career development at the core…,” Tata Starbucks CEO Sushant Dash said.

Besides, the company also launched its ninth all-women store on October 8, in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Starbucks had started its first all-women store in India in August 2020, which is another step towards creating opportunities for women in leadership within the company, and today it has 11 such stores and more to come ahead, the company said.

