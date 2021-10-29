Left Menu

NatWest, rate hike worries knock FTSE 100 lower

UK shares tracked global markets lower on Friday, with anxiety over potential interest rate hikes and a slide in state-backed bank NatWest dragging down the blue-chip FTSE 100. NatWest fell 3.7% despite a tripling of quarterly profit, as its margin contracted in a sign of potentially tougher times ahead. "It was well overdue for a pullback and today's numbers have given investors the perfect reason.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 14:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
"It was well overdue for a pullback and today's numbers have given investors the perfect reason. Profits were still lower than Q2 and net interest margin hasn't improved," said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets. "While they've had a good run, it was time to take some money off the table."

Banks have been the top gainers in October, adding 9.3% so far this month and on course to record their best month since February 2020, amid a broad economic recovery and heightened expectations about an interest rate hike. Investors are expecting the Bank of England to raise its record-low interest rates as early as next week for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The FTSE 100 index was down 0.3% at 0906 GMT, with Diageo and miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto among the other worst performers. With inflation worries and supply-chain constraints weighing on markets, the FTSE 100 has added just 2% this month, underperforming a 4% recovery among its European peers.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 0.6%, with Games Workshop Group PLC declining 6.5% after brokerage Jefferies cut its price target for the toymaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

