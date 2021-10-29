Drivers take out 'padyatra' over various demands

Hundreds of drivers took out a 'padyatra' here on Friday to highlight their 10-point charter of demands including COVID-19 Warrior status.

The drivers from across the state under the banner of Odisha Driver Mahasangha arrived here early this morning and started their padyatra from Palasuni, one of the entry points to the state capital, towards Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's residence.

Dressed in their traditional khaki uniform, the protestors walked down the main roads of the city causing traffic congestions at many places since morning. They demanded COVID Warrior status, provision of allowance and pension after 60 years of retirement age. They also demanded extension of validity of their driving license and special provision for their security. The drivers demanded Rs 20 lakh insurance coverage in case of accidental death and Rs 10 lakh for critical injuries.

''Earlier, we had placed our demands before respective district Collectors addressed to the Chief Minister. We decided to hit the streets as our demands went unheard,'' one of the agitating drivers said.

