China issues draft guidelines on internet platforms' responsibilities

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 15:25 IST
China's market regulator on Friday proposed draft guidelines for classifying internet platforms, and outlined responsibilities it wanted such companies to uphold on data, treatment of workers and fair competition.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement this was aimed at promoting the platform economy's healthy development, protecting users' rights and interests as well as maintaining social and economic order.

