Purplle closes Rs 555-cr funding round led by Kedaara at Rs 4,660-cr valuation

Purplle, an e-commerce platform for beauty products, on Friday said it has raised around Rs 555 crore USD 75 million in a funding round led by private equity fund Kedaara at an enterprise valuation of Rs 4,662 crore USD 630 million.The company will use the fund to grow six to eight times in the next five years through both organic and inorganic business developments, Purplle.com co-founder and CEO Manish Taneja told PTI.Existing investors Sequoia Capital and Blume Ventures also participated in the funding round.We are at a GMV gross merchandise value run rate of Rs 1,200 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 15:30 IST
Purplle closes Rs 555-cr funding round led by Kedaara at Rs 4,660-cr valuation
  India
  • India

Purplle, an e-commerce platform for beauty products, on Friday said it has raised around Rs 555 crore (USD 75 million) in a funding round led by private equity fund Kedaara at an enterprise valuation of Rs 4,662 crore (USD 630 million).

The company will use the fund to grow six to eight times in the next five years through both organic and inorganic business developments, Purplle.com co-founder and CEO Manish Taneja told PTI.

Existing investors Sequoia Capital and Blume Ventures also participated in the funding round.

''We are at a GMV (gross merchandise value) run rate of Rs 1,200 crore. We want to keep growing at close to 70-80 per cent year-on-year in the next foreseeable future. We will invest in the growth.

''We will invest in the people and at the same time build processes and systems and try to build Purplle as an institution and not another company. We will invest in technology,'' Taneja said.

He said the company will invest in inorganic growth by investing in brands.

''We have been acquisitive at small levels in the past four years. Most of our growth has been organic but we will not shy away from making mid- to large-ticket acquisitions by taking our board into confidence. About 70 per cent of the fund will be used for organic growth and around 30 per cent for acquisitions,'' Taneja said.

The company has around 1,300 people working with it directly and plans to increase it by 50 per cent by the end of the next year.

''We should look at 1,900-2,000 people employed by Purplle by the end of next year. There are lots of people indirectly employed by us and we are probably one of the largest employers in the beauty segment in India,'' Taneja said.

He added that the company currently ships out 5-6 lakh products every month.

''We believe Purplle offers a unique value proposition and a superior customer experience and will continue to have strong tailwinds for a long time.

''We are excited with our new investment in the consumer-tech space and look forward to working closely with the Purplle team,'' Kedaara co-CEO and managing partner Sunish Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

