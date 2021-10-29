Left Menu

Dalmia Cement to set up Rs 577 crore plant in Bokaro

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 15:34 IST
Dalmia Cement to set up Rs 577 crore plant in Bokaro
  • Country:
  • India

Dalmia Cement will set-up a 2 million tonne plant at Jharkhand's Bokaro at an estimated cost of Rs 577 crore, Jharkhand government said on Friday.

The Jharkhand government has ensured allotment of land for the cement plant, a statement from the state government said.

The cement maker had expressed commitment in this regard during the Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (JIIPP) 2021 in New Delhi on August 28, launched by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

''The Jharkhand government has made available 16 acres land for the project to the company at Balidih in Bokaro as per the Memorandum of Understanding within the timeframe and lease deed has been executed. The company will invest Rs 577 crore in the construction of the plant,'' the statement said.

The work on the project will commence in November and the 2 million tonne plant is scheduled to be completed in a year's span, the statement added.

Eyeing to attract big-ticket investments and make Jharkhand a leading hub for manufacturing of electric vehicles, among others, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had earlier offered sops and facilities to mega industrial players including Tatas, Vedanta, SAIL, NTPC and Maruti Suzuki.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021