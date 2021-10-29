Genus Power loss widens to Rs 2 cr in Sept quarter
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 16:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Genus Power Infrastructures on Friday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 2.49 crore for September quarter 2021-22.
The company had reported a net loss of Rs 89.49 lakh in the year-ago period, a BSE filing stated.
Total income stood at Rs 176.93 crore in the quarter as against Rs 166.23 crore in the same period a year ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Genus Power Infrastructures
Advertisement