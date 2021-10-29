Genus Power loss widens to Rs 2 cr in Sept quarter

Genus Power Infrastructures on Friday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 2.49 crore for September quarter 2021-22.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 89.49 lakh in the year-ago period, a BSE filing stated.

Total income stood at Rs 176.93 crore in the quarter as against Rs 166.23 crore in the same period a year ago.

