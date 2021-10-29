Left Menu

UK watchdog investigates CD&R's $10 bln deal for Morrisons

Britain's competition regulator has opened an investigation into the 7 billion pound ($9.6 billion) purchase of UK supermarket chain Morrisons by U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, the watchdog said on Friday. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that Morrisons should continue to be run as an independent business for the time being with its own brand and management.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 16:22 IST
UK watchdog investigates CD&R's $10 bln deal for Morrisons
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's competition regulator has opened an investigation into the 7 billion pound ($9.6 billion) purchase of UK supermarket chain Morrisons by U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, the watchdog said on Friday.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that Morrisons should continue to be run as an independent business for the time being with its own brand and management. Morrisons did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the order, which the CMA said does not prohibit the completion of the deal as long as CD&R and Morrisons observe the restrictions it has set out.

CD&R said it looks forward to "working constructively with the CMA to address any questions they may have". The proposed deal, backed by Morrisons' shareholders, was settled after a rare auction that was held because there were competing bids from CD&R and Softbank-owned Fortress Investment Group.

There has been speculation that, through the deal, CD&R could combine its 918 Motor Fuel Group (MFG) fuel forecourts with the 339 owned by Morrisons, opening Morrisons convenience stores on the sites. The proposed takeover has been the highest profile among a series of transactions where U.S. investment firms have targeted British companies because of relatively low valuations since Brexit. ($1 = 0.7262 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021