Pickrr unveils Diwali campaign 'Khushiyon Ki Tarakki' highlighting importance of family bonding

NEW DELHI, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickrr, leading SaaS-based start-up offering end-to-end logistics and warehousing solutions, is extending the festive spirit by launching its ad campaign 'Khushiyon Ki Tarakki'. Conceptualized by its in-house team, the company has come up with a captivating ad in its own unique way to appeal to the native sentiments of celebrating the festive together.

The beautiful film encapsulates how Pickrr's logistics services has been enhancing the lives of small businesses in India. The ad opens with a heart-warming scene where a small girl is waiting for her father to fulfil his promise on Dussehra. The ad underlines the frustration of a business owner who is caught in daily business operations, unable to spend time with loved ones, missing out of memorable experiences.

The short video beautifully captures the essence of how business owners can simplify logistics operations and scale business by signing-up with Pickrr.

Commenting on the ad campaign, Rhitiman Majumder, the Co-founder and CMO, Pickrr, said, ''We are delighted to have created this heart-touching short story 'Khushiyon Ki Tarakki' that beautifully resonates with our overarching values; delivering growth to our partners by simplifying logistics. The campaign is based on an insight that SMB owners end up missing out on family time as business hours increases during festive season. We work as a virtual supply company for all our sellers making sure families come together and celebrate the festivals.'' To watch the video, please click on the below link: https://youtu.be/JuO-Q-gTwSM About Pickrr Founded in 2015, Pickrr is a leading tech solutions company which empowers SMB and direct to consumer brands with seamless shipping and logistics support. Powered by Calcula, a proprietary algorithm, Pickrr provides insights that helps brands bring down logistics costs. The platform also offers an intelligent warehousing/fulfilment solution, Pickrr Plus, to help sellers offer a better customer experience at low costs and manage multiple deliveries across multiple carriers on a single dashboard. From logistics to warehousing, Pickrr is a one stop solution for brands.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673772/Pickrr_Diwali_Ad.jpg

