Germany says talks with Iraq to stop migrants flights to Belarus were successful
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-10-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 16:29 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German foreign ministry on Friday said talks with Iraq to stop migrants' flights to Belarus were successful, adding that Jordan has also cancelled several charter flights.
German authorities have registered 4,889 unauthorized arrivals with a connection to Belarus so far in October, which is more than half of all such arrivals this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Situation in Afghanistan not easy, terrorists entering from Syria, Iraq, says Putin
WIDER IMAGE-'Our whole life depends on water': Climate change, pollution and dams threaten Iraq’s Marsh Arabs
Turnout in Iraq's election reached 43% -electoral commission
Turnout in Iraq's election reached 43% -electoral commission
Turnout in Iraq's election reached 43% -electoral commission