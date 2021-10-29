Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 16:41 IST
Over 10 vendors empanelled by power discoms to install EV charging points in Delhi
More than 10 vendors have been empanelled by the three discoms in Delhi for installing charging points for electric vehicles at apartments, housing societies, malls and hospitals, officials said on Friday.

On behalf of the three discoms in Delhi, the BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) had floated a tender for empanelment of vendors for installation of slow and fast EV chargers in July this year.

More than 10 vendors have been empanelled for expanding the charging infrastructure in the city according to the Electric Vehicle policy of Delhi government, officials said.

''We have received interest from 11 vendors for empanelment to install EV charging points. Eight charging points have been installed in our area of operations so far and we are targeting to install over 200 EV charging points over the next one year,'' said a spokesperson of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, covering the north and northwest areas of the city.

No reaction was available from BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL that supply electricity to the majority of the city. Electric vehicle charging infrastructure start-up eVolt in a statement said it has been empanelled by the three discoms to set up a robust EV charging station network across the national capital.

As an empanelled vendor of these discoms, eVolt will set up electric vehicle chargers at semi-public sites like malls, offices, colleges along with privately-owned spaces such as residential and apartment complexes,'' it said.

''We, at eVolt, are happy to be appointed for this initiative by BSES, as it is a crucial step in Delhi's switch to e-mobility. Being a homegrown start-up with a local presence, it is good to see Delhi going electric, charger by charger,'' said Sarthak Shukla, Founder and CEO, eVolt.

The Delhi government has decided to set up a single window facility and empanel vendors through discoms for smooth rollout of EV chargers in private and semi-public places. This decision was taken in a meeting of the Charging Infrastructure Working Group in June.

The single window facility will enable the consumers to compare costs and features of different chargers on discom websites, order a charger, and schedule its installation through a single call or an online order.

The government will provide a grant of 100 percent for the purchase of charging equipment up to Rs 6,000 per charging point for the first 30,000 charging points, according to the mandate of the Delhi EV policy.

