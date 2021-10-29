Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh pitches for seamless interactions among govt agencies

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Friday said the endeavour is to have seamless interaction among government agencies and ensure that there is no ''inspector raj''.

He also emphasised that it is not only the government but each and every citizen also has to discharge social responsibilities. He also highlighted the importance of sustainable development.

The Minister of State for Corporate Affairs was speaking at an event organised by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) to commemorate the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

''The intention of our government is that government agencies have faceless and seamless interaction and that there should be no inspector raj,'' Singh said.

He is the Minister of State with independent charges of the ministries of planning, and statistics & programme implementation.

At the event, IICA Director-General and CEO Manoj Pandey said the active involvement of corporates has been observed in the past one decade through their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

''This has emerged as the third pillar for social development besides government and civil society organisations,'' he noted.

He also mentioned various initiatives taken by the corporate affairs ministry to enhance the standards of corporate governance and promotion of responsible business conduct at Indian companies.

Stock exchange BSE's Regional Head Rajeev Garg said there are currently eight crore registered investors and the number could increase up to 20 crore in the next five years.

The focus of the exchange is to support the listing of small and medium enterprises, he added.

