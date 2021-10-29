Left Menu

India Gate displays classic impression with their new commercial this Diwali

Diwali is a festival full of sweet memories, a sky full of fireworks, a mouth full of sweets, and a heart full of enjoyment.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Diwali is a festival full of sweet memories, a sky full of fireworks, a mouth full of sweets, and a heart full of enjoyment. TV's most loved couple- Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya's celebrations also seem to have begun.

The couple looks ecstatic to celebrate these festive flavors by throwing a feast to their friends, and Vivek chips in with his signature dish Makhni Pulao to make a #ClassicImpression on them. Divyanka and Vivek are both dressed up in traditional attire to get that "festive feel" and look adorable as always. Just like them, the beautifully decorated table of flowers and candles is indeed giving a perfect Diwali vibe.

The Diwali party is incomplete without friends and an amazing Indian feast. Whether one is hosting a party at home or office, being around people who matter makes it even more special, and if there is a feast involved- nothing like it! Diwali, especially, is a festival of fun, frolics, and feasts. In India, festivals like these serve to unite people from different backgrounds in celebration and understanding. Here, food is irrevocably entwined with every festival the country celebrates.

India Gate Classic's extra-long pearl white grains are hands down the best Basmati Rice choice for such special celebrations. It too is helping Divyanka and Vivek to make a #ClassicImpression on their friends this Diwali. What about you? How are you planning to make a Classic Impression on your friends and family this Diwali? Don't forget to share it with us.

