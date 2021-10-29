Left Menu

Dr Reddy’s hopes to submit Sputnik V Light trial data to DCGI in Nov

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-10-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 17:11 IST
Dr Reddy’s hopes to submit Sputnik V Light trial data to DCGI in Nov
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is expected to submit Phase 3 trials data of single-dose Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light to the Indian drug regulator next month, even as the city-based firm is getting ready to conduct trials of the jab in 2 to 18-year-old children in two cohorts.

Deepak Sapra CEO – API and Services Dr. Reddy's said the drugmaker is in discussions with the Drug Controller General of India to conduct trials on introducing Sputnik V as a booster dose.

He also said Dr. Reddy is trying to engage in discussions with the Centre for Sputnik V Government supplies even as the company sees "softness" in the off-take of the vaccine in the private sector.

"As far as Sputnik Light is concerned we are in the midst of our clinical trials and we expect that we can update post our submission to the DCGI in November.

As far as Sputnik as a booster dose is concerned, we have finalized our protocol. We are in discussions with DCGI for initiating the trials for Sputnik booster dose," Sapra said in a virtual press conference.

In addition to servicing the Indian requirements, Dr. Reddy is in discussions with its partners to take the jab to other countries notably in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America, he further said.

"We are seeing softness in the off-take of the vaccine in the private sector in India," the official said.

According to the recommendations of the SEC meeting held in August last, Dr. Reddy's, which has tied up with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to market the jab in India, presented updated safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy data of Phase III clinical trial of Sputnik Light vaccine conducted in Russia, along with the proposal to conduct the clinical trial in India.

The trials of Sputnik as booster dose and pediatric dose are being conducted by RDIF outside India, Sapra explained adding that the trials in India may take off in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021