Left Menu

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das gets 3-year extension

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 17:15 IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das gets 3-year extension
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has extended the term of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das by three years -- a tenure that will make him the second longest serving head of the central bank.

Das was appointed as RBI's 25th governor on December 11, 2018, for a period of three years after the surprise resignation of his predecessor Urjit Patel.

An official order dated October 28 said the government has reappointed Das as the governor of the central bank for a period of three years beyond December 10, 2021, that is till December 2024.

The extension is longer than the norm of a two-year term in the last two decades.

Das' re-appointment will ensure continuity at a critical juncture for the economy that is emerging out of the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will be the fifth governor to get a tenure this long. Usually, RBI governors are given a five-year term.

If completed, he will be the longest-serving governor after Sir Benegal Rama Rau, who was in office for 7 years and 197 days between July 1, 1949, and January 14, 1957.

The other four governors who had a tenure of more than 5 years were Bimal Jalan (November 1997 to September 2003), James Taylor (July 1937 to February 1943), B P Bhattacharya (March 1962 to June 1967), and C D Deshmukh (August 1943-June 1949).

Raghuram Rajan -- the first governor under the Modi government -- demitted office after completing his first three-year tenure. His successor and Das' predecessor Urjit Patel was in office for 2 years and 98 days.

Under Das, the central bank cut key interest rates to record lows, infused massive liquidity into the banking system to shore up the pandemic-hit economy, and oversaw the quick rescue of troubled lenders.

The decision to give him an extension was taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shri Shaktikanta Das, IAS Retd (TN:80), as Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,'' the order said.

Das, a 1980-batch IAS officer, played an important role in steering the economy during the COVID-19 period. Under his leadership, RBI announced more than 100 measures to maintain financial stability and push growth during the unprecedented crisis.

To steer the economy out of the woods, triggered by a once-in-a-century pandemic, he took both conventional and unconventional measures.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by him brought down the benchmark interest rate to a record low of 4 per cent last year in May, and since then has maintained an accommodative stance to support growth. The government's largest-ever borrowing of Rs 12.60 lakh crore was also conducted smoothly.

In his earlier stint as the Economic Affairs Secretary from 2015 to 2017, Das worked closely with the central bank and oversaw the demonetisation of high-value notes in late 2016.

After his retirement, he was named India's G-20 sherpa and was also appointed as a member of the 15th Finance Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021